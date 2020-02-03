|
Germany confirms case of H5N8 bird flu in poultry farm
Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A case of H5N8 bird flu has been confirmed in a poultry farm in the eastern German state of Saxony, German authorities said on Monday.
