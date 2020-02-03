Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Germany confirms case of H5N8 bird flu in poultry farm

Germany confirms case of H5N8 bird flu in poultry farm

Reuters India Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
A case of H5N8 bird flu has been confirmed in a poultry farm in the eastern German state of Saxony, German authorities said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bird flu outbreak kills thousands of chickens in China [Video]

Bird flu outbreak kills thousands of chickens in China

SHAOYANG, CHINA — China has confirmed the latest outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in Hunan province." On Sunday, China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published
China confirms H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Hunan province [Video]

China confirms H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Hunan province

China has confirmed the latest outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in Hunan province.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Philippines detects bird flu outbreak in quail farm

The Philippines has detected an outbreak of avian flu in a northern province after tests showed presence of the highly infectious H5N6 subtype of the influenza A...
Reuters India

Two cases of bird flu confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district

Two cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district. The cases have been reported from two poultry farms, one situated in the limits of...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MayMa42554893

katbaloo RT @getongab: Germany confirms case of H5N8 bird flu in poultry farm https://t.co/lHaUvqnlyo via @getongab 31 minutes ago

ThomasDuszynski

Thomas Duszynski Germany confirms case of H5N8 bird flu in poultry farm https://t.co/t73UHoGh5j 1 hour ago

IceAngelTFN

ThaiFreeNews.net RT @drkassorla: Germany confirms case of #H5N8 #birdflu in poultry farm https://t.co/FdjashRRHd 1 hour ago

d3rrick_o

ᴷᵒʲᵒ ᴮᵃⁿᵈˢ 🦠 Germany confirms case of H5N8 bird flu in poultry farm https://t.co/lD7jcXJN64 2 hours ago

drkassorla

Michelle Kassorla Germany confirms case of #H5N8 #birdflu in poultry farm https://t.co/FdjashRRHd 2 hours ago

SkyKangz

Charlie RT @5472_nde: Germany confirms case of H5N8 bird flu in poultry farm https://t.co/GsnWbLefOx via @theoldreader 2 hours ago

5472_nde

nde Germany confirms case of H5N8 bird flu in poultry farm https://t.co/GsnWbLefOx via @theoldreader 2 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Germany confirms case of H5N8 bird flu in poultry farm https://t.co/JJ4waceeXG https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/VbK99Uyg3e 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.