Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > 'The time is now to act': COVID-19 spreading in Canada with no known link to travel, previous cases

'The time is now to act': COVID-19 spreading in Canada with no known link to travel, previous cases

CBC.ca Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
COVID-19 is spreading in Canadian communities among people with no known link to travel or previously infected individuals and experts say Canadians need to heed the warnings of public health officials to prevent a wider outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
What Canadians Need In A Coronavirus Emergency Kit [Video]

What Canadians Need In A Coronavirus Emergency Kit

As cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to grow, Canadian health officials are urging Canadians to take the time to prepare an emergency preparedness kit should they or a loved one fall ill.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:26Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PatPdevon18

Pat Devon RT @michalnaka: An Italian hospital ran out of ICU valves. A local biz brought a 3D printer to the hospital, redesigned & produced the valv… 2 seconds ago

VWHORUSHD

Here we are RT @donmoyn: Real-time evidence of flattening the curve. Lodi had the first Covid-19 case in Italy, and implemented a shutdown on Feb 23. B… 3 seconds ago

realpeoplesmedi

Real Peoples Media RT @CBCNews: Canada's public health officer says the time to act on COVID-19 is now. Dr. Theresa Tam is urging all Canadians to follow cont… 6 seconds ago

angelofdivorce

Sue McArthur RT @byron_barrister: It has been an intense few days as the reality of the restrictions imposed as a result of Covid-19 become more each da… 7 seconds ago

udiedidi

NSR RT @tijanishere: What had happened: 1. Several people still can find time to play golf. Somebody please infect these madafakas with covid-… 8 seconds ago

linefloee

Line Fløe Its time to be careful but most of all take care of each other #Covid_19 https://t.co/XeJb3c9wd6 9 seconds ago

hrvalli

Socially Distant Before It Was Cool Valli RT @v_solesmith: I am seeing lots of carb-shaming in people’s posts about COVID grocery stockpiling and dear lord, can we just agree that i… 10 seconds ago

kebberr

keb RT @goodbeanaltalt: guys xbox servers are down I think it’s time we take this covid-19 thing seriously 10 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.