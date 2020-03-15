Tanzania confirms first case of coronavirus: ministry

Kelvin Kahagi RT @cgtnafrica: BREAKING! #Tanzania confirms first case of COVID-19, becoming the 27th country to report a case. https://t.co/iPEHSO8UP9 39 seconds ago

