Brazil to hire more doctors to fight coronavirus, including Cubans

Reuters India Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Brazil is set to hire more doctors to fight coronavirus and the drive will include Cuban doctors in Brazil as part of a medical program that was canceled in late 2018 amid a diplomatic spat between Havana and Jair Bolsonaro, the health ministry said on Monday.
