Washington state shuts down all restaurants and bars, caps ALL gatherings to no more than 50 people

NaturalNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) On Sunday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee made an announcement that restrictions on movement and commerce in his state will increase once again. Not only will all restaurants and bars now be closed, as well as places of entertainment and recreation, but gatherings of more than 50 people at a time are also now...
News video: Trump urges no gatherings higher than 10 people to fight coronavirus

Trump urges no gatherings higher than 10 people to fight coronavirus 01:15

 President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Monday to help fight the coronavirus, including a recommendation that people avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, discretionary travel, and going to bars, restaurants and food courts.

