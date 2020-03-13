Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > WHO: Europe now the EPICENTER of the coronavirus pandemic

WHO: Europe now the EPICENTER of the coronavirus pandemic

NaturalNews.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) The World Health Organization has announced that Europe is now the “epicenter” of the global coronavirus pandemic. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference that this is because more cases are being reported outside of China than in the coronavirus’ country of origin. “Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus 03:08

 All Spaniards will have to stay at home under the quarantine, which comes into force on Monday morning.

Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 pandemic presents unique challenges for those who are homeless [Video]

COVID-19 pandemic presents unique challenges for those who are homeless

The coronavirus pandemic presents unique challenges for those who are homeless and the people who help them. Shelters are implementing new procedures while others are putting together COVID-19 hygiene..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:17Published
Dallas Bars, Theaters, Gyms Closed; Restaurants Limited Due To COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

Dallas Bars, Theaters, Gyms Closed; Restaurants Limited Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Latest update from Dallas City Officials

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 18:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Europe is epicenter of coronavirus pandemic - WHO

Europe has now become the epicenter of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health Organization...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBS NewsFOXNews.comFrance 24Deutsche Welle

Europe is pandemic epicenter, blanket travel bans rarely justified - WHO

Europe has now become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 5,000 lives across the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health...
Reuters India Also reported by •FOXNews.comDeutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

camefo

bufff 🎗🎗 RT @boye_g: “Faltering response”... esa es la clave: Spain Becomes Latest Epicenter of Coronavirus After a Faltering Response https://t.co… 24 seconds ago

kerkozer

Vince RT @PneumoniaWuhan: Spain Becomes Latest Epicenter of Coronavirus After a Faltering Response - The New York Times https://t.co/uuWZFgME2g #… 5 minutes ago

PneumoniaWuhan

Novel Coronavirus - COVID19 Spain Becomes Latest Epicenter of Coronavirus After a Faltering Response - The New York Times… https://t.co/BwYN1rEdjk 6 minutes ago

kzancakis

kamuran RT @WSWS_Updates: As Europe becomes the new epicenter of pandemic: Trump administration official admits #coronavirus could kill millions in… 16 minutes ago

therussophile

Karl E WHO: Europe now the EPICENTER of the coronavirus pandemic - https://t.co/sh2VLOB6V3 https://t.co/CBs8z0qOit 18 minutes ago

Even6Steven9

Steve Miller RT @NBCNews: WHO director general: "Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic." Latest updates: https://t.co/7jlFrdN8vq https://… 29 minutes ago

steph2monaco

Stephanie Parker RT @charliekirk11: Wow: The World Health Organization Chief is now reporting that Europe has become the global epicenter of the Chinese Co… 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.