Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania distillery owner who grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer has decided to do something about it: He’s temporarily converting his operation into a production line for the suddenly hard-to-find, gooey, alcohol-based disinfectant.

Eight Oaks Farm Distillery filled its first 20 bottles on Monday, a batch destined for charitable groups that need hand sanitizer but haven’t been able to get it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family-owned distillery plans to dramatically boost production this week and distribute the bottles to charities as well as offer them at farmers’ markets where it sells its spirits and through its website.

The price: whatever people decide to donate.

“We are in a national emergency,” said brewery founder Chad Butters. “What’s the right thing to do? The right thing to do is support this community by providing something that is in desperate need. We’ll flood the valley with hand sanitizer and drive that price right down.”

Other distilleries are also putting their spirits to work to help fill the shortage of hand sanitizers. Green Mountain Distillers in Morrisville, Vermont, is giving away a hand sanitizing solution and Durham Distillery in Durham, North Carolina, is donating one to hospitality colleagues, using high-proof alcohol and other ingredients. Patrons must bring their own containers.

“We wanted to do something that would be as positive as possible,” said Harold Faircloth, an owner of Green Mountain Distillers.

Smugglers’ Notch Distillery, also in Vermont, plans to launch a hand sanitizer later this week at its Waterbury and Jeffersonville sites. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Vermont’s efforts to respond to the virus...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Chaos at supermarket in Manila as locals panic buy hand sanitizer

Coronavirus: Chaos at supermarket in Manila as locals panic buy hand sanitizer 03:28

 Footage shows the chaotic scenes at a supermarket in Manila, the Philippines, as dozens of residents stocked up on hand sanitizer and distilled alcohol.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hand Sanitizer May Be Convenient, but It Isn't Best [Video]

Hand Sanitizer May Be Convenient, but It Isn't Best

Research shows that hand sanitizers aren’t as effective as washing your hands with soap and water. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published
Make Sure You Buy This Type of Soap and Hand Sanitizer to Kill COVID-19 [Video]

Make Sure You Buy This Type of Soap and Hand Sanitizer to Kill COVID-19

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the type of soap and hand sanitizer to kill COVID-19.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Distilleries are making hand sanitizer to combat coronavirus

Distilleries across the U.S. are using their own alcohol to make hand sanitizer to donate to their communities.
CBS News

Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania distillery owner who grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer has decided to do...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lcgarbage

Lori Coleman RT @WTAE: Pa. distillery converts to making hand sanitizer; price is whatever people want to donate https://t.co/j5Rwrjnm45 2 minutes ago

JeremyFowkes

LEE RT @seattletimes: A Pennsylvania distillery owner who grew increasingly angry as he saw the skyrocketing price of hand sanitizer has decide… 2 minutes ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer https://t.co/0ox0dv6dW9 6 minutes ago

LasVegas_NV_USA

Las Vegas News Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer https://t.co/Njn1NLzWLe https://t.co/eZufZ3SACT 12 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer https://t.co/QrcmUiId8N 18 minutes ago

roseguccione

Rose Guccione RT @nbcchicago: Distilleries Using High-Proof Alcohol to Make Hand Sanitizer https://t.co/yzEN2UGBOm https://t.co/AMr9rmWImt 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.