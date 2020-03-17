Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Spain's coronavirus cases surpass 10,000, death toll rises to 491

Spain's coronavirus cases surpass 10,000, death toll rises to 491

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Spain's tally of coronavirus cases surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday and the number of fatalities rose to 491, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency center.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day

How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day 01:49

 WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese scientists have identified a pattern of day-to-day symptoms typical of patients with coronavirus in a new study. The study, published in the journal JAMA, looked at 138 patients hospitalized with novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia

THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES IN THE COUNTRY HAS RISEN TO 223, INCLUDING 32 FOREIGN NATIONALS, IT WAS REVEALED TODAY. AT LEAST 50 FRESH CASES WERE REPORTED TODAY, MAKING IT THE LARGEST..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:03Published
The latest coronavirus cases in Southwest Florida [Video]

The latest coronavirus cases in Southwest Florida

Currently there are 393 coronavirus cases in the state of Florida. In Southwest Florida there are 9 COVID-19 cases in Lee County, 16 cases in Collier County and 9 cases in Charlotte County.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain's coronavirus outbreak death toll rises to 84 from vs 47 on Wednesday

Spain's deathtoll from coronavirus has risen to 84 on Thursday from 47 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersHinduBrisbane TimesIndiaTimesThe MerkleDNAUSATODAY.comDeutsche WelleThe AgeFOXNews.com

Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

Spain and France imposed stringent measures to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak, the death toll kept climbing in China and the United States...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesThe MerkleFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArabsMuslims

ArabsMuslims Spain's cases surpass 11,000; Iran frees prisoners https://t.co/m1x9qNdOgk 4 hours ago

ibrsalazar

Irineo B. R. Salazar RT @1AMXAM: @realDonaldTrump Total 14,339 Coronavirus cases in US. That’s 3,572 new cases in a day. Tomorrow we’ll surpass Germany, then Sp… 10 hours ago

1AMXAM

XAM•I•AM @realDonaldTrump Total 14,339 Coronavirus cases in US. That’s 3,572 new cases in a day. Tomorrow we’ll surpass Germ… https://t.co/Go6tLnhBzk 11 hours ago

mandrade547

Maximiliano Andrade Morning Post #coronavirus 3308 new cases and 193 new deaths in #Spain. My condolences for Spaniards 🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦 but what one can ex… https://t.co/ZLWCaddcBQ 15 hours ago

cat_leslee

L. B. RT @CAllstadt: Spain's cases surpass 11,000; Iran frees prisoners https://t.co/KqMIWW8w7u 21 hours ago

CAllstadt

nala Spain's cases surpass 11,000; Iran frees prisoners https://t.co/KqMIWW8w7u 21 hours ago

AnneMannone

Anne Mannone Spain’s cases surpass 11,000; Iran temporarily frees 85,000 prisoners https://t.co/f0W5pvCEVy 22 hours ago

ProSyria2

PROSYRIA 🇳🇿🇸🇾 🇮🇶🇮🇷🇯🇵 RT @alihashem_tv: The surge in #CoronaVirus cases in the #US during the past few days is dramatic, in few days #US cases are expected to su… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.