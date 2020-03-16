Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Alberta radiologists 'bewildered and demoralized' as province cancels contracts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Alberta radiologists 'bewildered and demoralized' as province cancels contracts amid COVID-19 pandemic

CBC.ca Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Alberta has given contract termination notice to major radiology providers in the province, prompting criticism over the timing of the move, which comes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: China says no new cases in 10 days in Hubei, excluding Wuhan

Coronavirus: China says no new cases in 10 days in Hubei, excluding Wuhan 02:28

 Chinese authorities provided an update on the Coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to have originated in the country's Wuhan city. Mi Feng, spokesperson for China's National Health Commission said that the Hubei province has not had a new local case of infection in ten consecutive days. This...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.