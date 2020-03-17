Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Strong to the finish: Spinach supplements can enhance athletic performance

Strong to the finish: Spinach supplements can enhance athletic performance

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Supplements that contain an anabolic compound from spinach should be in the list of prohibited substances in sports, according to a recent study. Researchers from Australia, Germany and Italy looked at the effects of ecdysterone, a naturally occurring plant steroid, in young men undergoing strength training and found that it can boost physical performance and increase muscle...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.