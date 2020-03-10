J.R. Nyquist interviewed by Mike Adams: Coronavirus, China, bioweapons and World War III
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () (Natural News) Brace your psyche for this interview, for J.R. Nyquist lays out how the coronavirus is just the first wave of the planned communist destruction of America. The virus is the “softening up” attack, and it will be followed by even more aggressive attacks that attempt to destroy America. Those attacks may include financial...
VIA BEETCAM -- People can learn a lot from a crisis. And we can also learn a lot about businesses. In this video interview with Beet.TV, Rob Norman, senior advisor to GroupM, the world's largest media..