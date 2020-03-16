DJGio510 SO NOW WE BUYING GUND NOW SO FIRST WAS BUYING ALL THE BABY FOOD AND BABY WIPES ALL THE TOILET 🚽 PAPER 🧻 ALL THE BOT… https://t.co/Gv5Fizgh77 21 minutes ago ✞IMO✞HY First toilet paper, now GUNS are flying off the shelves – firearm and ammo sales surging in many states –… https://t.co/EKe7PpOYCM 23 minutes ago pam⁷ ◡̈ First toilet paper, now guns and ammo. They really believe this is the zombie apocalypse, huh? https://t.co/MDw80FL38v 33 minutes ago gab.com/DissentWatch First toilet paper, now GUNS are flying off the shelves – firearm and ammo sales surging in many states https://t.co/zz3mWOUZsS 46 minutes ago cwphilly Charlotte, N.C. (CBS Local) — Americans are not just lining up to buy toilet paper over coronavirus concerns. They’… https://t.co/u957SriRMh 55 minutes ago MaskedPoliticalShrek @JordanUhl First we get the toilet paper. Then we get the guns to protect the toilet paper. After we wipe our***with the toilet paper. 4 hours ago bozo I’m trying to figure out why people’s first instincts were to horde toilet paper and buy guns 4 hours ago SUSAN PERINE Which did they buy first, their cases of toilet paper or the guns and ammo? https://t.co/cDkGN9NRg6 5 hours ago