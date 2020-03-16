Global  

First toilet paper, now GUNS are flying off the shelves - firearm and ammo sales surging in many states

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) First, it was the toilet paper, and then the groceries started to disappear. More shortages are coming. Right now, personal protection items are flying off the shelves as firearm and ammo sales surge in many states. Online ammo retailer, Ammo.com, has seen a surge in ammo sales from February 23 to March 4....
News video: Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies

Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies 00:52

 With the continued daily concerns over the spread of the covid19 virus, many continue to panic into stocking up on supplies. Yes, this virus is very serious and not to be taken lightly. Local grocery stores in Langley British Columbia are finding it difficult to control and keep certain items in...

