Whom does WHO care for?

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Nicknamed “Wuhan Health Organization” by Chinese netizens, the performance of the World Health Organization (WHO), along with its Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has been raising serious questions these days in terms of politicizing the institution through its unblushing effort to please Chinese communist leadership, while Beijing’s coverups of the Wuhan virus continue....
