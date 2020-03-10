Global  

Malaysia starts two-week isolation to rein in coronavirus

Reuters India Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Malaysia went into a two-week partial lockdown on Wednesday after coronavirus infections in the country spiked to the highest in Southeast Asia, with some buyers rushing to supermarkets to stock up on essentials like instant noodles.
