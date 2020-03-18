Global  

UK coronavirus deaths rise to 103, up from 71

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The number of deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 103 on Wednesday, from 71 a day earlier, the health ministry said in a statement.
