GOP right pushes back on Kansas governor for closing schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As most of the U.S. raced to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, conservative Republican lawmakers in Kansas moved Wednesday to limit their Democratic governor’s emergency powers, including the ability to establish quarantine zones if the need arises.



Conservatives are angry with Gov. Laura Kelly's order to close all of the state's K-12 school buildings for the rest of the spring semester, viewing it as an overreaction that is stoking panic. And, despite Kelly's past support for gun-rights measures as a legislator, a few of her GOP critics suggested that her bold action on the coronavirus so far means she might go after firearms or try to limit their sale, even though she's never mentioned that she was considering anything like that.



Before passing its version of an extension of the state of emergency that Kelly declared last week, the GOP-dominated Kansas Senate added language from conservatives that would strip her of power governors have had in other emergencies. Among those powers are the authority to say who goes into or out of a disaster area and to restrict movement within an area. She also would lose the governor's broad power to act to “promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population.”



The House still has to agree to the language, and its members initially were skeptical Wednesday. Still, one GOP leader, Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, an eastern Kansas attorney, told his colleagues that when it comes to a pandemic response, “We want the lightest touch possible.”



State Sen. Mike Thompson, a Kansas City-area Republican, said Kansas faces a "self-fulfilling, circular prophecy of gloom and doom" over the coronavirus. He and other conservatives fear that the economy is being damaged unnecessarily. A former television meteorologist, he said, "There's...


