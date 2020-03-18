AP Explains: What exactly is the Defense Production Act?

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )





WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday invoked a Korean War-era law as part of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to boost private industry production of supplies needed for the health crisis. The Defense Production Act of 1950 was signed by President Harry S. Truman amid concerns about supplies and equipment during that war. It's been invoked multiple times since then to help the federal government for a range of emergencies including war, hurricanes and terrorism prevention. Trump, referring to himself as a "wartime president," said he would use the law's powers "in case we need it" as the country braces for an expected surge in the number of coronavirus cases and a strain on resources. A look at the Defense Production Act: WHAT IT DOES The act gives the federal government broad authority to direct private companies to meet the needs of the national defense. Over the decades, the law's powers have been understood to encompass not only times of war but also domestic emergency preparedness and recovery from terrorist attacks and natural disasters. The act authorizes the president to require companies to prioritize government contracts and orders seen as necessary for the national defense, with the goal of ensuring that the private sector is producing enough goods needed to meet a war effort or other national emergency. It also authorizes the president to use loans, direct purchases and other incentives to boost the production of critical goods and essential materials. Other provisions authorize the federal government to establish voluntary agreements with private industry and to block foreign mergers and acquisitions seen as harmful to national security. ___ WHY IT MIGHT MATTER HERE The number of cases is rapidly rising,...


