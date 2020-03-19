Global  

One News Page > Health News > Advanced knowledge? CDC started hiring QUARANTINE program managers last November to cover quarantine centers in Texas, California, New York, Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts and more

Advanced knowledge? CDC started hiring QUARANTINE program managers last November to cover quarantine centers in Texas, California, New York, Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts and more

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) The CDC appears to have had advanced knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, as the agency which deliberately delayed testing kits in the USA for nearly a month was hiring quarantine program advisors in November of 2019, to cover Texas, New York, California, Washington, Florida and many other areas where the pandemic is...
News video: Coronavirus Update: New York City, State Leaders Demand More Action From Federal Government

Coronavirus Update: New York City, State Leaders Demand More Action From Federal Government 02:38

 With the drastic rise in cases across New York City, concern is growing for the need for supplies. Both city and state leaders are demanding more action from the federal government; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

