California Gov. Newsom warns 25 million could be infected in 8 weeks, which would lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths in California alone

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Governor of California has declared that current projections put the state on track for 25.5 million Californians to be infected within 8 weeks if strong social distancing factors are not immediately put in place. We did some math on this projection, and we concluded the Governor likely believes the number of infections...
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: California Gov. Newsom Orders Bars, Nightclubs, Wineries Closed; Home Isolation Of All Seniors

California Gov. Newsom Orders Bars, Nightclubs, Wineries Closed; Home Isolation Of All Seniors 03:36

 Bars, nightclubs, wineries and brew pubs across California have been ordered to close Sunday, while all seniors have been told to isolate at home as health officials seek to limit the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus. Kenny Choi reports. (3-15-2020)

Gov. Newsom, LA County Issue 'Stay At Home' Orders [Video]

Gov. Newsom, LA County Issue 'Stay At Home' Orders

Moments after L.A. County officials issued a stay-at-home order for residents to help combat the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended a similar order to all of California.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:40Published
California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases begin to spread.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

After 9 years of conflict, Iran is the decision-maker in Syria

After 9 years of conflict, Iran is the decision-maker in SyriaLONDON: Almost 118,000 civilian deaths, 6.6 million internally displaced, 5.6 million refugees worldwide, four peace conferences, nine years, one war, one...
WorldNews

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the coronavirus could infect more than 60,000 of the state's 100,000-plus homeless population in the next 8 weeks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the coronavirus could infect more than 60,000 of the state's 100,000-plus homeless population in the next 8 weeks· The coronavirus disease could infect more than 60,000 of California's 100,000-plus homeless population. · Gov. Gavin Newsom said the infections could occur...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Merkle

_yourboyhector

HECTØR LØVESTEÏN RT @ZavalaA: Whoa— In his letter to the President, Governor Gavin Newsom warns the state projects roughly 56% of California’s population w… 8 minutes ago

Libertarian_Hub

Libertarian Hub California Gov. Newsom warns 25 million could be infected in 8 weeks, which would lead to hundreds of thousands of… https://t.co/MedIZk0BBe 1 hour ago

1stChiroGilroy

Sam Nijmeh California Gov. Newsom warns 25 million could be infected in 8 weeks, which would lead to hundreds of thousands of… https://t.co/FbeCTXBYCG 1 hour ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch California Gov. Newsom warns 25 million could be infected in 8 weeks, which would lead to hundreds of thousands of… https://t.co/1j3egHRvhK 1 hour ago

