Maryland governor confirms first coronavirus death in the state

NaturalNews.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Maryland has reported its first coronavirus-related death: A man in his 60s. This was confirmed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, during a press conference, Thursday. The man, according to Hogan, was a Prince George’s County resident and had no known exposure to COVID-19 through travel or an infected individual. According to Maryland state...
