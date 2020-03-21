Global  

Hospitals in London unable to cope due to SURGE in coronavirus cases

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Northwick Park Hospital in London has declared a “critical incident” after it has run out of hospital beds for coronavirus patients. “I am writing to let you know that we have this evening declared a “critical incident’ in relation to our critical care capacity at Northwick Park Hospital. This is due to an increasing number...
 As coronavirus cases continue to surge in New York City, leaders fear hospitals may run out of beds. As CBS2’s Reena Roy reports, officials are working on creative solutions to make more space.

