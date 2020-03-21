Global  

Monaco’s Prince Albert II tests positive for coronavirus

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Prince Albert II, sovereign of the city-state of Monaco, has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first known reigning royal to contract the virus. But his office stated that this health is “not a cause for concern.” Prince Albert is the first known royal in the world to have contracted the coronavirus. Monaco...
News video: Monaco's Prince Albert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Monaco's Prince Albert Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:45

 Prince Albert tests positive for the coronavirus.

