Exclusive: Amazon.com to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Amazon.com will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, according to an announcement the company published in Chinese on the WeChat social media platform on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this thomas leung RT @Reuters: Exclusive: https://t.co/DMbqWLBM88 to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France https://t.co/6vbj7zzgPg ht… 6 minutes ago *Moral Decay* RT @ReutersWorld: Exclusive: https://t.co/ztdL9rYgAJ to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France https://t.co/USDv6XpB… 12 minutes ago Lucile Vannier #StayAtHome RT @kenli729: Exclusive: https://t.co/vkwJko5TYu to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France https://t.co/scDsEILeNa b… 13 minutes ago