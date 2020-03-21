Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Exclusive: Amazon.com to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France

Exclusive: Amazon.com to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France

Reuters India Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Amazon.com will stop shipping non-essential products to consumers in Italy and France, according to an announcement the company published in Chinese on the WeChat social media platform on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yuganhekuang

thomas leung RT @Reuters: Exclusive: https://t.co/DMbqWLBM88 to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France https://t.co/6vbj7zzgPg ht… 6 minutes ago

KSmth2000

*Moral Decay* RT @ReutersWorld: Exclusive: https://t.co/ztdL9rYgAJ to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France https://t.co/USDv6XpB… 12 minutes ago

LuVannier

Lucile Vannier #StayAtHome RT @kenli729: Exclusive: https://t.co/vkwJko5TYu to stop shipping non-essentials to consumers in Italy and France https://t.co/scDsEILeNa b… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.