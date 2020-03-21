Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Palestinians report 1st cases of coronavirus in Gaza Strip

Palestinians report 1st cases of coronavirus in Gaza Strip

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry announced the first two cases of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip early Sunday.

The ministry said the cases were two people who returned recently from Pakistan. It said they had been moved to isolation at a hospital in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The development added to fears of a potential outbreak in the crowded enclave, which has an overstretched health care system after years of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade and Palestinian political division.

The blockade has rendered Gaza off limits to foreign tourists, and Israel and Egypt have shut their borders with the territory as part of measures aimed at containing the virus.

Palestinians returning home can still enter Gaza, but are sent to quarantine centers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Palestinians in Gaza celebrate a dancing wedding despite coronavirus

Palestinians in Gaza celebrate a dancing wedding despite coronavirus 00:50

 A day before authorities imposed a ban on festive events, this group of men were celebrating a wedding in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.View on euronews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eric_unger89

Eric Unger RT @avivalvne: Israel needs to end the blockade of Gaza IMMEDIATELY before this spirals into mass casualties & a total collapse of the Gaza… 9 minutes ago

uccpin

uccpin RT @jvplive: TERRIFYING NEWS - Palestinians report 1st cases of coronavirus in Gaza Strip https://t.co/r4TTlFEh5b 12 minutes ago

oafkelly

OafMcgee RT @jjz1600: What I most feared: “Palestinians report 1st cases of #coronavirus in #Gaza.” Israel gave Gaza 200 test kits for a population… 14 minutes ago

ChiNewsBench

Chicago News Bench™ TX RT @themainichi: Palestinians report 1st cases of coronavirus in Gaza Strip https://t.co/Z5MF7rivpW 16 minutes ago

Sachin25251

Sachin RT @latimes: Palestinians report first two cases of coronavirus in Gaza Strip https://t.co/WH3ftEDy64 24 minutes ago

HalahAhmad

Halah Ahmad End the blockade of Gaza now. Palestinians report 1st cases of coronavirus in Gaza Strip, one of the most densely p… https://t.co/yBEZjjF9pL 35 minutes ago

denghao_

邓昊 RT @aiww: Palestinians report 1st cases of coronavirus in Gaza Strip https://t.co/ZRf9uYMSnU 48 minutes ago

Ramdog1980

Ramy Abdeljabbar Top story: Palestinians report 1st cases of coronavirus in Gaza Strip https://t.co/tVQgmacAoC, see more https://t.co/pHBBHwSnl5 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.