Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > India stays home in 'people's curfew' to stem coronavirus

India stays home in 'people's curfew' to stem coronavirus

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — The typically boisterous streets of India's capital fell silent on Sunday as the country observed a 14-hour “people's curfew” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for in a national address to stem the rising coronavirus caseload.

In a speech last week, Modi asked Indians to stay at home but go out on their balconies at 5 p.m. with pots and pans to cheer front-line health care workers. Most businesses were expected to be closed on Sunday except for essential services like hospitals.

A road in New Delhi near a Sufi shrine where hundreds of pilgrims often camp was empty except for an occasional passing car.

While some Indian states had already issued stay-in-place orders, Sunday marked the first nationwide effort at social isolation practices the World Health Organization believes are critical to flattening the infection curve worldwide.

No commercial airplanes from abroad are allowed to land in India for a week starting Sunday, and four states sealed their borders to public and tourist buses.

India's Ministry of Health had reported 296 active cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and four deaths, all linked to overseas travel. Officials said 23 people have recovered from the illness, and have not documented community spread.

While the coronavirus can be deadly, particularly for the elderly and people with other health problems, for most people it causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Some feel no symptoms at all and the vast majority of people recover.

India's government has made fervent appeals to the public to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. India also was one of the first countries to essentially shut its borders and deny entry to all but a select few...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India observes 'Janata Curfew', streets wear a deserted look as States observe curfew |Oneindia News

India observes 'Janata Curfew', streets wear a deserted look as States observe curfew |Oneindia News 02:47

 AMID INCREASING FEARS OF COMMUNITY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA, AS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI, INDIA TODAY OBSERVES JANTA CURFEW FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM TODAY. THE MOVE IS AIMED AT ENCOURAGING PUBLIC TO STAY INDOORS AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, WHICH IS ESSENTIAL IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19. THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: India stays home in 'people's curfew' to stem coronavirus 3 minutes ago

AfricaZilla

AfricaZilla India stays home in ‘people’s curfew’ to stem coronavirus https://t.co/pOPCHUS6CT https://t.co/KTYwdvjlFW 33 minutes ago

Insureteck

Insureteck India stays home in 'people's curfew' to stem coronavirus India is observing a 14-hour “people's curfew” called by… https://t.co/H8bKdNDvUe 1 hour ago

CoronaVirusCall

CoronaVirusCall.Com India stays home in ‘people’s curfew’ to stem coronavirus https://t.co/nEVRNYVG3g https://t.co/XcistPu7dj 1 hour ago

MEDIAonINDIA

MEDIAonINDIA India stays home in 'people's curfew' to stem coronavirus https://t.co/1ngpsjuaO1 https://t.co/KNCi1jvUMu 1 hour ago

ABCNewsRadio

ABC News Radio India stays home in 'people's curfew' to stem coronavirus https://t.co/F2WidNZmsp https://t.co/RG9WXsjIXe 1 hour ago

Lakhbir40842445

Lakhbir Singh India stays home in ‘people’s curfew’ to stem coronavirus https://t.co/qdxChdzjtL 2 hours ago

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk India stays home in 'people's curfew' to stem coronavirus https://t.co/3l5iVi9nbJ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.