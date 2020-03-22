Calls, no hugs: UK moms spend Mother's Day far from family

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Sunday is Mother’s Day in Britain and the government has a stark message for millions of citizens: Visiting your mom could kill her.



In a message to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implored Britons to forego the day's traditional family visits, parties and Sunday lunches since authorities could not "disguise or sugarcoat the threat” poised by the coronavirus pandemic.



“If your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus,” he said. “This time, the best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but to avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity.”



As Britain struggles with how strongly to crack down on residents' movements to fight the spread of COVID-19, Johnson has been accused of sending mixed messages. On Friday, he said he hoped to see his 77-year-old mother on Mother’s Day. His office later said he would speak to her by Skype.



Some sons and daughters left Mother’s Day bouquets on doorsteps, speaking to their mothers from outside. Other families planned to sit down for a meal at the same time but in different homes, linked by FaceTime or Skype.



Middle Eastern countries faced the same dilemma when they celebrated Mother’s Day on Saturday. Many people took to social media to lament the fact that they would not be able to visit family members, while others thanked mothers who spent the holiday working as doctors or nurses. One popular online greeting card praised mothers as the original advocates of hand-washing.



The U.K. government is scrambling to toughen its response to the coronavirus outbreak amid criticism it did not act quickly enough to close schools, pubs and restaurants. Britain has 5,018 confirmed cases of the virus and 233 deaths but is following a similar contagion... 👓 View full article

