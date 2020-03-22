Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown

Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A strong earthquake in Croatia on Sunday caused panic, the evacuation of hospitals and widespread damage including to the capital's iconic cathedral — all amid a partial coronavirus lockdown.

A 15-year-old was reported to be in critical condition and 16 others were injured, authorities said.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6:23 a.m. (0523 GMT) Sunday. The epicenter was seven kilometers (four miles) north of Zagreb at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the earthquake was the biggest in Zagreb in the last 140 years.

Many buildings in the capital cracked and walls and rooftops were damaged. Downtown streets were littered with debris. Concrete slabs fell on cars and chimneys landed in front of entrances.

Footage from the scene showed mothers dressed in nightgowns hugging their newborn babies in a parking lot as they evacuated a damaged maternity hospital amid freezing temperatures. The women, newborn babies and incubators were being moved to a new location with the help of the army.

Zagreb's iconic cathedral was also damaged, with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake.

Power was cut as people ran out of their homes. Several fires were also reported. At least two other temblors were recorded later. Residents shared photos of belongings falling off shelves, broken bottles and glass inside homes.

Officials first said a 15-year-old was killed, but doctors later said that she was in critical condition and that they were fighting to save her life. They gave no immediate details on the extent of other injuries.

The earthquake struck amid a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaneAWilson2

Jane Wilson RT @JoshFitzWx: #Croatia #earthquake injures 17 amid partial #coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/wIFEd4f2W2 33 seconds ago

JoshFitzWx

Josh Fitzpatrick #Croatia #earthquake injures 17 amid partial #coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/wIFEd4f2W2 48 seconds ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown - Mar 22 @ 2:21 PM ET https://t.co/u00blJd7l1 2 minutes ago

katiedyd2

karen kirkendoll Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/gDAPB3ls5h 5 minutes ago

earthspeakorg

Leslie Sayima Dreamer RT @NewsHour: A strong earthquake in Croatia on Sunday caused panic, the evacuation of hospitals and widespread damage including to the cap… 12 minutes ago

WTAJnews

WTAJ News A strong earthquake in Croatia on Sunday caused panic, the evacuation of hospitals and widespread damage including… https://t.co/VE2Ks1UIPA 21 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Croatia quake injures 17 amid partial coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/ccm73vmr6m 23 minutes ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour A strong earthquake in Croatia on Sunday caused panic, the evacuation of hospitals and widespread damage including… https://t.co/4bMbRAUPh0 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.