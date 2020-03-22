Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Woman facing criminal charges in China after hiding coronavirus symptoms to fly from Massachusetts to Beijing

Woman facing criminal charges in China after hiding coronavirus symptoms to fly from Massachusetts to Beijing

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) A woman who concealed her coronavirus symptoms to board a flight from the United States to China and then lied to flight attendants about her health status is now facing criminal charges for exposing other people to the virus. The woman, Jie Li, is a 37-year-old Chinese Biogen employee who has been living...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day

How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day 01:49

 WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese scientists have identified a pattern of day-to-day symptoms typical of patients with coronavirus in a new study. The study, published in the journal JAMA, looked at 138 patients hospitalized with novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.