Woman facing criminal charges in China after hiding coronavirus symptoms to fly from Massachusetts to Beijing Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

(Natural News) A woman who concealed her coronavirus symptoms to board a flight from the United States to China and then lied to flight attendants about her health status is now facing criminal charges for exposing other people to the virus. The woman, Jie Li, is a 37-year-old Chinese Biogen employee who has been living... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 4 days ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day 01:49 WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese scientists have identified a pattern of day-to-day symptoms typical of patients with coronavirus in a new study. The study, published in the journal JAMA, looked at 138 patients hospitalized with novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan... You Might Like

Tweets about this