Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

(Natural News) Scientists have found that a compound from daffodils can help people experience lucid dreams more frequently. In a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, U.S. researchers showed the effects of galantamine — a plant compound used to treat Alzheimer’s disease — can enhance brain function through acetylcholinesterase inhibition (AChEI). “[Galantamine] substantially increases the frequency... 👓 View full article