Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Ohio, Louisiana become latest U.S. states to declare coronavirus lockdowns

Ohio, Louisiana become latest U.S. states to declare coronavirus lockdowns

Reuters India Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
As U.S. cases of coronavirus spiked on Sunday, Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to announce broad lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus with nearly one in three Americans under orders to stay at home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: One In Three Americans Are Staying Home, By Law

One In Three Americans Are Staying Home, By Law 00:36

 Ohio and Louisiana are the latest states to enact broad lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home on Sunday. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Connecticut and New Jersey, home to 100 million...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lisa32686

LisaStahl RT @yohiobaseball: .@TheLastRefuge2 Ohio, Louisiana become latest U.S. states to declare coronavirus lockdowns https://t.co/JHicarCaGn 5 minutes ago

jerayawara

Jerayawara RT @Reuters: Ohio, Louisiana become latest U.S. states to declare coronavirus lockdowns https://t.co/5tSoIHU7Ma https://t.co/xbUdNaGHlp 7 minutes ago

memasthree

vicky RT @ToBeSafeNSound: Ohio, Louisiana, and Delaware become latest states to issue orders for residents to stay at home - The Hill https://t.c… 10 minutes ago

sammytrixie

Forget Me Not Ohio, Louisiana become latest U.S. states to declare coronavirus lockdowns https://t.co/WtZHmw5kaH #SmartNews 20 minutes ago

MasonPress4

We The People RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Ohio, Louisiana become latest US states to declare coronavirus lockdowns https://t.co/xaP7KKrrn3 https://t.co/Lmx5QCSB… 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.