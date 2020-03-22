Global  

UK says 12% of England's critical care beds occupied by coronavirus patients

Reuters India Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Around 12% of adult critical care beds in hospitals in England are occupied by patients with COVID-19, a that number is expected to rise drastically, England's deputy chief medical officer, Jenny Harries, said.
News video: London's Excel Centre to become coronavirus hospital

London's Excel Centre to become coronavirus hospital 01:39

 Britain will open a temporary hospital next week at the Excel exhibition centre in London that could eventually house thousands of beds for coronavirus patients. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

