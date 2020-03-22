UK says 12% of England's critical care beds occupied by coronavirus patients

Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Around 12% of adult critical care beds in hospitals in England are occupied by patients with COVID-19, a that number is expected to rise drastically, England's deputy chief medical officer, Jenny Harries, said. 👓 View full article



