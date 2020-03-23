NY Governor Cuomo Discusses State’s Plans to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread

Global  

HNGN Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
NY Governor Cuomo Discusses State’s Plans to Mitigate COVID-19 SpreadIn what has become a constant activity, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held another press conference where he discussed the state’s plans in response to the rising COVID-19 cases.
News video: New York Governor Cuomo On Coronavirus Latest

New York Governor Cuomo On Coronavirus Latest 01:33

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced more changes to coronavirus restrictions. All non-essential employees are being told to stay home. He said this is not a shelter-in-place order, but it is necessary to stop the spread in order to protect the state's health services.

