NY Governor Cuomo Discusses State’s Plans to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread
Monday, 23 March 2020 () In what has become a constant activity, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held another press conference where he discussed the state’s plans in response to the rising COVID-19 cases.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced more changes to coronavirus restrictions. All non-essential employees are being told to stay home. He said this is not a shelter-in-place order, but it is necessary to stop the spread in order to protect the state's health services.