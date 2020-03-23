Global  

483 people have died from the coronavirus in the USA, and 187 have recovered... so far, the case fatality rate is 72%

(Natural News) As you may recall, we’ve warned that the coronavirus case fatality rates in the USA may be much higher than what’s being reported in other countries due to the extremely unhealthy American population that mostly lead sedentary, pharmaceutical-addicted lifestyles based on the consumption of nutrient-depleted processed food. The Big Pharma-dominated mainstream media has...
Credit: Reuters - Politics
 The worst of the coronavirus outbreak will hit New York state faster and harder than previously thought, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday as President Donald Trump pressed his case for a reopening of the U.S. economy within a few weeks. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

