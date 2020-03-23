Global  

Why Hoarding Of Hydroxychloroquine Needs To Stop

NPR Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Despite Trump's public remarks, infectious disease experts say it's premature to think hydroxychloroquine will help against COVID-19. But patients with lupus or rheumatoid arthritis rely on the drug.
