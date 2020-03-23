Trump federalizes the National Guard, deploying tens of thousands of National Guard troops who will carry out their governor's plans
Monday, 23 March 2020 () (Natural News) At a Pentagon press briefing on March 19, chief of the National Guard Bureau, General Joseph Lengyel said the National Guard will likely be deployed strategically in the United States to help solve problems associated with the coronavirus and the economic fallout from the massive shutdowns. “It’s hard to tell what the exact...
Trump Activates National Guard in California, New York and Washington State The administration emphasized that the decision is not martial law. The three states have been the most affected during the pandemic within the U.S. State governors will retain control of the National Guard, with the Federal...