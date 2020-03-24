Trump suggests he may scale back closures soon despite worsening coronavirus outbreak
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () President Donald Trump said on Monday he is considering how to reopen the U.S. economy when a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the highly contagious coronavirus is spreading rapidly and hospitals are bracing for a wave of virus-related deaths.
In a press conference on Monday (March 23), U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he hopes to reopen the U.S. economy soon, and emphasized that Asian-Americans are not to blame for the coronavirus outbreak which has shut down the country. Gloria Tso reports.