Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Trump suggests he may scale back closures soon despite worsening coronavirus outbreak

Trump suggests he may scale back closures soon despite worsening coronavirus outbreak

Reuters India Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Monday he is considering how to reopen the U.S. economy when a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the highly contagious coronavirus is spreading rapidly and hospitals are bracing for a wave of virus-related deaths.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: Coronavirus is not Asian-Americans' fault

Trump: Coronavirus is not Asian-Americans' fault 01:50

 In a press conference on Monday (March 23), U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he hopes to reopen the U.S. economy soon, and emphasized that Asian-Americans are not to blame for the coronavirus outbreak which has shut down the country. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DigitalPhablet

Digital Phablet #Coronavirus: Trump suggests he may scale back closures soon despite worsening coronavirus outbreak. #StayAtHomeSaveLives 1 minute ago

RandoFantastico

Rian @realDonaldTrump What criteria do you want met on a health front to lift closures? Oh, you don’t have any? Do you u… https://t.co/lKPZn8KoxZ 2 minutes ago

DeanTonna

Dean Tonna RT @Reuters: Trump said he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy and that he would consider how to m… 5 minutes ago

CoppedNews

Copped News #coppednews Trump suggests he may scale back closures soon despite worsening coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/C0qtSXKBvw 8 minutes ago

Jason_MI5

Jason RT @Reuters: ‘America will again and soon be open for business’: Despite the rapid spread of coronavirus, President Trump said he is consid… 14 minutes ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews Trump suggests he may scale back closures soon despite worsening coronavirus outbreak #US | #RTGNews 16 minutes ago

ExperimentWoman

Experimental Woman RT @SamLitzinger: I am really having trouble sleeping tonight. Anyone else? https://t.co/SiN6sWHkO9 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.