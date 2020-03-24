Trump suggests he may scale back closures soon despite worsening coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump said on Monday he is considering how to reopen the U.S. economy when a 15-day shutdown ends next week, even as the highly contagious coronavirus is spreading rapidly and hospitals are bracing for a wave of virus-related deaths.

