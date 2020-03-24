Global  

Cuban government bans Cubans from leaving island, suspends schools over coronavirus

Reuters India Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Cuba's government said on Monday it was banning Cubans from leaving the country, closing schools and suspending interregional public transport in its fight to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
