President Trump orders delay in Oct. 1 deadline for REAL ID license

Newsday Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
A bill proposed byÂ Congressman Tom Suozzi would delayÂ REAL ID for a year.Â President Trump announced REAL ID won't be required Oct. 1.Â 
News video: President Trump To Delay California's Real ID Deadline

President Trump To Delay California's Real ID Deadline 00:12

 All of California is under a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus outbreak. Suzanne Marques reports.

