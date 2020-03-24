Global  

UK to open temporary London hospital to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Britain will open a new temporary hospital next week at the Excel exhibition centre in London to treat as many as 4,000 people, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.
 A convention centre with a near-70,000 visitor capacity could be used as a field hospital to support the NHS amid the developing coronavirus outbreak. Military planners from the Ministry of Defence visited the ExCeL London centre in east London’s Docklands on Sunday to see how the site could be...

