Bolsonaro urges Brazilians back to work, dismisses coronavirus 'hysteria'

Reuters India Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
As Brazil's largest city went into lockdown, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday took aim at the "hysteria" over the coronavirus and urged that life must continue and jobs be preserved.
News video: Sao Paulo enters lockdown, without blasé Bolsonaro

Sao Paulo enters lockdown, without blasé Bolsonaro 01:42

 Brazil's most populated city entered a 15-day lockdown on Tuesday, despite President Jair Bolsonaro's blasé response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, that he describes as "a little flu." Gavino Garay reports.

