Philippines' coronavirus infections reach 636, deaths up by three

Reuters India Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday reported 84 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Colleagues sing for medics treating Covid-19 patients in the Philippines

Colleagues sing for medics treating Covid-19 patients in the Philippines 07:45

 This is the emotional moment medics treating patients suffering from the coronavirus were serenaded by well-wishers. The crowd gathered at the Covid-19 response unit at The Medical City hospital in Pasig City in the Metro Manila area of the Philippines on Friday afternoon (March 27th). Footage...

