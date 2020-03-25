Global  

Alert: Spain surpasses China in the overall number of coronavirus deaths, now second to only Italy

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Spain surpasses China in the overall number of coronavirus deaths, now second to only Italy.
