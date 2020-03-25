Retailer Canada Goose to make scrubs, patient gowns in battle against coronavirus Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would begin production of medical gear for healthcare workers and patients in the country to aid the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jennifer Heighton RT @nationalpost: Canada Goose to make scrubs, patient gowns in battle against coronavirus https://t.co/h7vN8GVGgh 8 minutes ago Myles D Gooding Canada Goose to make scrubs, patient gowns in battle against coronavirus https://t.co/AdBb24izrr via @nationalpost 17 minutes ago Stuffed Teddy RT @fpinvesting: Canada Goose to make scrubs, patient gowns in battle against coronavirus https://t.co/lg2gkHYe0G https://t.co/R4SpoJRM9a 40 minutes ago