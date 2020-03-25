Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Retailer Canada Goose to make scrubs, patient gowns in battle against coronavirus

Retailer Canada Goose to make scrubs, patient gowns in battle against coronavirus

Reuters India Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would begin production of medical gear for healthcare workers and patients in the country to aid the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jheighton3

Jennifer Heighton RT @nationalpost: Canada Goose to make scrubs, patient gowns in battle against coronavirus https://t.co/h7vN8GVGgh 8 minutes ago

MylesDGooding

Myles D Gooding Canada Goose to make scrubs, patient gowns in battle against coronavirus https://t.co/AdBb24izrr via @nationalpost 17 minutes ago

gildur09

Stuffed Teddy RT @fpinvesting: Canada Goose to make scrubs, patient gowns in battle against coronavirus https://t.co/lg2gkHYe0G https://t.co/R4SpoJRM9a 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.