Coronavirus: Government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson

BBC News Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The engineering firm developed a new type of ventilator in response to calls on behalf of the NHS.
Tweets about this

Francesca1000

Frankie RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson https://t.co/DTpOY8bDL9 32 seconds ago

dioniom

Dion Meechan This is class. This what we've been missing in modern society. Proper inventors working on life changing ideas. B… https://t.co/aCAXD2Dm9J 54 seconds ago

Gaudiumng

Gaudium Coronavirus: Government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson https://t.co/TxD1VjH90L https://t.co/KLtCHS9Ej3 2 minutes ago

RushetteNY

Two Sets of Books RT @ReutersUK: UK government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson for coronavirus patients https://t.co/xMRXcTmhIA https://t.co/yZWOO8j2Nw 2 minutes ago

Julia60219014

Julia RT @Upyourjunker1: Coronavirus: Government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson This Chinese Flu isn't looking good. https://t.co/33bSgfID… 2 minutes ago

Hakicat

Lord Lurkin ♞ Coronavirus: Government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson https://t.co/8BnH9tWkWq 3 minutes ago

TobiasCobb1

Tobias Cobb Coronavirus: Government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson https://t.co/t66fJDk5a9 3 minutes ago

uniave

Douglas Ewing Springething hope, mayhap... BBC News - Coronavirus: Government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson https://t.co/aJQui29frY 4 minutes ago

