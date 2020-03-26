Global  

China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus transmissions, imported cases rise

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders, but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections.
