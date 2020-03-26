Global  

READ: President Trump's Letter To Governors On New Coronavirus Guidelines

NPR Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Trump said his administration is working on new guidelines for governments to use when making decisions on relaxing or increasing coronavirus measures.
 President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration is preparing new coronavirus guidelines that would characterize U.S. counties as high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk, and declared that the American people have to get back to work.

