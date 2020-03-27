China reports one local coronavirus case, 54 imported, cuts international flights

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut international flights fearing travellers could reignite the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article



