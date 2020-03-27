Global  

Vietnam aims to keep number of coronavirus cases in country under 1,000

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Vietnam is aiming to keep the number of coronavirus cases in the country under 1,000, the government said, as the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country passed 150 on Friday.
