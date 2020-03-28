Dear clueless America: You are now living under the tyranny you deserve, for you said nothing when the Big Tech censors came for the truth-tellers who warned you this would happen
Saturday, 28 March 2020 () (Natural News) This article is not directed at our regular readers, but rather the oblivious, brainwashed masses who are now living under the tyranny they helped create. By failing to speak out against the coordinated, malicious censorship carried out by the communist-infiltrated tech giants, these people allowed our world to plunge into the very darkness...