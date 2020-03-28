Global  

Doug Ford urges city-dwellers to avoid cottage country amid COVID-19 outbreak

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Ontario reported two COVID-19 deaths at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon on Friday. The hotbed of cases in the Kawartha Lakes area comes as Premier Doug Ford is asking big-city residents and snowbirds not to self-isolate at their cottages.
